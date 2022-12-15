Morena decided to promote the candidacy of Senator Armando Guadiana in Coahuila, based on polls that left the undersecretary of citizen security, Ricardo Mejía Bardeja, in a distant third position.

In second place was former PAN member Fernando Salazar. But that’s not the novelty, because previous polls already showed that Senator Guadiana was much better known in Coahuila than Undersecretary Mejía, but rather that he ignored the results of Morena’s polls, alleging that they had been “rigged” and even letting it be known, via close personalities, that he would be considering a candidacy via the Green Party and the PT, or in an alliance between the two.

Mejía Bardeja, who has had all the possible exposure thanks to President López Obrador, who gave him at least one day a week to talk about security issues in the morning, and whom the president himself praised on several occasions, is not a well-known man in Coahuila, since, beyond his performance (important and efficient) in the federal executive, he has not made his career in the state (before this administration he had been a federal official and deputy for the Citizen Movement in Guerrero, he was PRI, PRD and MC militant, he was only a local deputy in the entity), and in terms of popularity he could not compete with either Guadiana or Salazar, two local candidates.

In this sense, if the polls turn out to be real, the best-known will always win, if, in addition, these polls are carried out without a debate before them, an open confrontation before the voters where the candidates can be compared, the results can be predictable: The best known will win. It is no secret to say that to be a good ruler you must first be a good candidate: there are innumerable cases in our country of people who could have been good governors or even presidents, but as candidates they simply could not win.

If this is so, if in Morena the polls carried out by the national leadership of the party in a state are unknown, if they are accused of being rigged and even threatened to break up and compete for other parties, if that happens, moreover, with the candidate who obviously had the sympathy of President López Obrador, who can guarantee that something similar will not happen in the succession process for the presidency of the republic?

It is evident that Claudia Sheinbaun and Adán Augusto López are ahead in presidential sympathies, as I believe that in national knowledge, Marcelo Ebrard must have more points, especially outside of Morena, and Ricardo Monreal, with decades of career, must have a level of knowledge that is not negligible.

But, in addition, if in the presidential circle itself any of its members, when they are not benefited by the polls, declare that they have been “rigged” what security can the current candidates for 2024 have that the ones used will not be? to decide that candidacy?

That would even agree with Ebrard, when he calls for open debates and resignation from public office long before raising those polls, and with Monreal himself, who, in addition to supporting these two demands by Ebrard, says that the decision should be made through an open election because he distrusts the credibility of the polls, especially after he assures that the 2018 ones that took away the CDMX one were manipulated so that the candidate was Claudia Sheinbaum.

Who knows what will happen in Coahuila in the end, there is no doubt that in a state where the PRI has a strong structure, with a governor, Miguel Riquelme, who will not abandon his party to its fate, with a competitive candidate like Manolo Jiménez, things are not looking good for Morena, especially if the breakup of Mejía Bardeja is confirmed, to which is added that the presidential sympathies are obviously not with Senator Guadiana, despite the fact that he has accompanied López for many years Workshop. What happens is that now, from the National Palace, Guadiana is seen as much closer to Monreal and that has a cost.

But the truth is that the Coahuila laboratory serves to exhibit all the difficulties that such a controlled selection process must overcome, in the old fashioned, old PRI style, like the one that takes place in Morena. Where, as it ended up happening many times in the tricolor, from the divisions and dissidences (that’s where López Obrador comes from) the toughest oppositions arise from him.

Plan B

By the way, one of the undesired consequences of the electoral Plan B is not only that if it is approved as it came out of the deputies, it will have to be considered unconstitutional in many chapters (which will contaminate, beyond the fact that it is so declared tomorrow by the SCJN the entire process to the 2024 elections), but also that it could convince small parties such as the Green or the PT, who cannot go in full alliance with Morena because they would be in danger of losing their records, this is what happened to the PES and it was about to happen to the PT in 2021. In some states, such as Chiapas, parties like the Green have more possibilities alone than in an alliance, as has already happened, for example, in San Luis Potosí.

One more demonstration that the presidential electoral counter-reform is improvised, made on the knees to please the desires of the situation and not with a true long-term global vision. If it goes ahead, the only certainty will be the permanent instability of the system.