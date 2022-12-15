These results, however, cannot be explained without the great work that the coach has been doing since 2012 Didier Deschamps. In fact, Deschamps has won his fourteenth victory with the national team in a World Cup. Out of a total of 18 World Cup matches, the coach has won 14, drawn 2 and lost 2, making him the third coach in history with the most World Cup victories.

18 matches for Deschamps’ France in the World Cups:

14 wins

2 draws

2 losses Selectors with the most victories in the World Cups:

16 Schön (in 25 matches)

14 Scolari (in 21 games)

14 Deschamps (in 18 games) – Pedro Martin (@pedritonumeros) December 14, 2022

Helmut Schön also enjoys a great honor that Deschamps could beat if he continues his successful career with the French national team: being the coach with the greatest number of matches managed in World Cup events.