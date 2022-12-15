France is already classified for the final in the Qatar World Cup. Not in vain, Les Bleus They have become a real steamroller in this last cycle. After conquering the World Cup Russia 2018, the Gauls go straight for their third trophy. To achieve this, they face the Argentina of Leo Messi.
These results, however, cannot be explained without the great work that the coach has been doing since 2012 Didier Deschamps. In fact, Deschamps has won his fourteenth victory with the national team in a World Cup. Out of a total of 18 World Cup matches, the coach has won 14, drawn 2 and lost 2, making him the third coach in history with the most World Cup victories.
As the COPE journalist Pedro Martín rightly points out, the Frenchman is third on the list, although he currently enjoys the honor of being the one with the highest percentage of victories, podium formed by himself, Luiz Felipe Scolari (14 wins in 21 games, spread between his two tenures of the Canarinha and his period as selector of Portugal) and the historical selector of the West Germany, Helmut Schön (16 wins out of a total of 25 matches led with the whole of West Germany).
Helmut Schön also enjoys a great honor that Deschamps could beat if he continues his successful career with the French national team: being the coach with the greatest number of matches managed in World Cup events.
Will the Frenchman manage to beat Schön’s record? Only time will tell. The simplest (and complicated) way would be to reach nothing more and nothing less than the end of the FIFA World Cup Canada/USA/Mexico 2026a major challenge.
#coaches #victories #World #Cups #Didier #Deschamps #among #history
Leave a Reply