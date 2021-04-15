Ferdinand Daučík. 6 titles A myth of the benches in Spain. He coached Barcelona, ​​Athletic, Atlético, Betis, Sevilla, Levante, among many other clubs. The Czech holds the record for cup titles. Three in a row with Barcelona (1951, 1952 and 1953); two with Athletic (1955 and 1956) and the last with Zaragoza (1966). He lost the 1954 final that would have allowed him to win five consecutive Cups. Photo:



Fred Pentland. 5 titles Another legend, mainly in Athletic, with whom he won his five Cups: 1923, 1930, 1931, 1932 and 1933. It was common to see him in the band with his characteristic bowler hat and with his big cigar. He revolutionized the way Athletic played. Photo:



Luis Aragones. 4 titles El Sabio de Hortaleza is another historical bench and the Spaniard with the most Cups. Champion of Euro 2008 with Spain, he coached 9 Spanish teams although he will always be remembered for his connection with Atlético de Madrid. Four titles decorate his record: 1976, 1985 and 1992 with the rojiblancos. In 1988 he raised it with Barcelona. Photo:



Jack Greenwell. 4 titles Very successful coach in the 1920s. The English coach led Barcelona to three Cups: 1913, 1920 and 1922. In addition, he won a fourth in the ranks of Espanyol. What was the first Parakeet Cup title. Photo:



William Edwin Barnes. 3 titles English by birth, he was Athletic’s coach when Spanish football had not yet embraced professionalism. He added the Cup titles of 1915, 1916 and 1921 with those of Bilbao. Photo:



Juan Urquizu. 3 titles He came to Athletic as a coach in a difficult time, after the Civil War. He was a player for Real Madrid and Athletic. He spent seven years in the lions between 1940-47 and added three consecutive Cups: 1943, 1944 and 1945. Photo:



Jacinto Quincoces. 3 titles Splendid career as a player for Real Madrid and for the Spanish National Team. As a coach he was in Zaragoza, Real Madrid, Valencia and Atlético. He added the 1946 Cup with the Madridistas and with Valencia those of 1949 and 1954. Photo:



Luis Enrique. 3 titles The current coach made the most of his time as Barcelona coach. The 2015, 2016 and 2017 editions went to Luis Enrique’s pocket. His Barcelona added three consecutive King’s Cups, which established him as the King of Cups. Photo:

JOSEP LAGO

Paco Bru. 2 titles The Madrid coach gave Real Madrid two Cups before the Civil War: 1934 and 1936. He was the first coach of Spain in the 1920 Antwerp Olympic Games. He is a very curious character since before going to train, he was a referee after end your time as a gamer. Photo:

JOSEP LAGO

Ramón Encinas. 2 titles The Galician has a very important hole in the history of two Spanish clubs: Seville and Valencia. With him, both teams won their first national title. Sevilla in the 1935 edition. Valencia in 1941. Encinas was before a player than a coach and made a career in South America, a continent where he stowed away on a boat. Photo:

JOSEP LAGO

Patricio Caicedo. 2 titles Historical symbol of Espanyol before professionalism. As a coach he won two Cups. With the parrots in 1940 and with Sevilla, eight years later (1948). He had a long career as a coach in Spanish football that lasted 30 years. Photo:



Baltasar Albéniz. 2 titles As a footballer, he grew up on the fields of northern Spain in the 1930s. As a coach, he was in the front row until he was almost 70 years old. Added two Cups. One with Real Madrid in 1947. The second was eleven years later, in 1958, with Athletic curiously defeating their Real Madrid. Photo:



Helenio Herrera. 2 titles One of the best technicians in history. Innovative for his attachment to defensive football. HH gave two Cups to Barcelona. The one in 1959 and another in 1981. Which in the end was the last trophy of his prolific career on the bench. Photo:



Jose Villalonga. 2 titles A name like yours could not be missing from this list. Selector in the first Spanish title in the 1964 Eurocup; coach of Real Madrid in his first two European Cups and winner of two consecutive Cups (1960 and 1961) with Atlético de Madrid, coincidentally against the white team. Photo:

DAILY AS

Miguel Muñoz. 2 titles A myth among coaches. The first to win the European Cup as a player and coach. Winner of nine Spanish leagues that is still a record to this day. And of two Cups: 1962 and 1970, all as a tenant on the Madrid bench. Photo:

DAILY AS

Rafa Iriondo. 2 titles The Basque was a great in the history of Athletic as a player. As a coach, he was on the San Mamés bench in two stages. In the first, he won the 1969 Cup. The other title on his record is highly remembered by Betis fans. His first Cup, in 1977. Photo:



Luis Molowny. 2 titles The Canarian Molowny in his journey of comings and goings to the Real Madrid bench gave him time to win in the Cup. His first title was added with a resounding 4-0 to Barcelona in the 1974 final. The other was in 1982 against him Sporting (2-1). Photo:



Luis Costa. 2 titles Long-time coach. The Alicante-born man began his career in the booth in the 70s at Mallorca, but he established himself by directing Zaragoza. Much loved in Romareda, he gave him two King’s Cups in his countless stages on the bench. His first conquest was in 1986 and the last, in 2001. Photo:

Alfonso Reyes

