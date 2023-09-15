The transfer market has been increasing in recent years but also in importance. Many see it as a way to strengthen their teams and transform them into competitive ones almost immediately. With the considerable increase in player values, this leads the aforementioned coaches to spend an enormous amount of millions of euros on their reinforcements. Obviously, it must be mentioned that these teams are the most powerful in the world and that they have the largest budgets today.
More news from the transfer market in European football:
Below, we present the 10 coaches who spent the most money on transfers in the history of football:
The 56-year-old German has had very notable performances at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool where he has formed very outstanding teams. Among the main players bought by his clubs we can find Mo Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai among many others.
The Argentine has been in charge of clubs with a huge budget such as Tottenham, PSG and Chelsea, which is why he has incorporated many players for impressive figures. It just so happens that in the only club where he won titles he was in the Parisian team since these are the dominators of French football.
Conté has also been in charge of teams with high expectations and with elite players at his disposal. He was able to establish his identity at Chelsea and Juventus (they dominated Serie A) but failed to do the same at Tottenham.
Ideologist of one of the most memorable triumphs in the history of the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea against Manchester City in the final, the German has also spent a lot of money on transfers. Now, he is leading the Bayern Munich project that incorporated Harry Kane in the last transfer market.
The Engineer was in charge of Real Madrid and Manchester City when they were just establishing themselves as a power in the Premier League. In both clubs he has had relative success but did not achieve the ultimate goal, which was the UEFA Champions League. Now, he is doing a very good job at Betis.
Cholo has been on the Atletico Madrid team’s bench for an enormous amount of time and has taken them to the Champions League final on two occasions. He has spent a huge amount of money to build his team, with João Félix being the signing that cost the most money (but didn’t end up paying off).
Like Conte, he has been in the best clubs in Italy such as Juventus and has managed to win titles. His pending account is, obviously, the UEFA Champions League, which is the tournament that he has not been able to win.
One of the best coaches in history but also one of the most successful. He has had highly renowned squads in both AC Milan and Real Madrid but he has also incorporated top-level players in both clubs.
The Special One has been through the best teams in the world and has achieved positive but also very important results in all of them. Porto, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Inter and now Roma are his most notable steps where he has had very good teams. At Manchester United and Tottenham he did not have the expected results.
No surprises at the top of this list. Guardiola has been in charge of three teams throughout his career: Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. He left his mark on everyone but he has also spent a lot of money on transfers to train his teams. Undoubtedly, the expenses have been justified.
#coaches #spent #money #transfers #history #football #leads #ranking
Leave a Reply