The Mexican team It is submerged in an abyss from which it will be extremely difficult to get out.
The mismanagement and the ambition of the high command have caused the decline of the Tricolor, which has ceased to be one of the broad candidates and favorites of the Concacaf, seeing itself surpassed by the neighboring country of the United States.
This Monday the dismissal of coach Diego Cocca was reported, who did not last long as coach. That is why today in 90min we present you who have been the technicians who have lasted the least in the position of the Tri.
After having won everything he wanted with the Red Devils of Toluca, the coach Enrique Meza He was catapulted in 2000 to occupy the position of helmsman of the Mexican team.
However, ‘Ojitos’ was left behind and put qualifying for the 2002 World Cup in Korea Japan in trouble, for which he was replaced by Javier Aguirre.
Another of the strategists who lasted less in charge of the Mexican team was Sven Goran Eriksson.
The Swedish strategist began his journey with the Tricolor in 2008, although the results were adverse and many questioned him for not being focused on the position, since there was interest from the English club Portsmouth in hiring him.
In 2009 he was removed from his position after a 3-1 loss to Honduras, directing a total of 13 games.
They say out there that what starts fast ends fast, and to show a button. This Monday the Argentine coach Diego Cocca he was dismissed from his position in command of the Tricolor group.
The helmsman could not bear the weight of having lost in the semifinal of the Nations League against the United States by a 3-0 win, for which the board only waited for the third place game against Panama to end to thank him.
Cocca was in charge of the Aztec team in 7 games, winning 3 games, drawing 3 and losing the most important one.
The first place on the list goes to the Mexican coach Victor Manuel Vucetich. ‘King Midas’ came to the position of the Tricolor in 2013 to replace Luis Fernando Tena.
The fans were excited by the arrival of the national coach, however, his stay only lasted 2 games.
The ‘Vuce’ achieved a 2-1 victory against Panama, as well as a defeat against Costa Rica by the same score. His style did not convince and he was dismissed from his post.
