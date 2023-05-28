Doubled success! These coaches have achieved the glory of winning the prestigious European Cup with more than one team. Here is the list of tactical geniuses who have left their mark on football history:
The astute Portuguese tactician has lifted the European Cup twice with different teams. He led Porto to victory in 2004 and later triumphed with Inter Milan in 2010.
This legendary German coach also has two titles to his credit. He led Borussia Dortmund to victory in 1997 and then led Bayern Munich to the top in 2001.
Heynckes has also tasted success twice with different clubs. He guided Real Madrid to glory in 1998 and then led Bayern Munich to victory in 2013.
This talented Austrian coach has managed to win the European Cup with two different teams. He led Feyenoord to triumph in 1970 and later guided Hamburg to glory in 1983.
The renowned Italian coach is the only one on the list who has managed to lift the European Cup four times with different clubs. Managing AC Milan, he achieved victory in 2003 and 2007, while with Real Madrid he reached the title in 2014. Furthermore, in 2022, he led Real Madrid back to continental glory. This year he lost in the semis against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. He is undoubtedly the most successful coach in the history of the competition. There are few left like the good old Carletto.
|
Coach
|
No. clubs
|
Editions
|
Carlo Ancelotti
|
2
|
AC Milan 2003, 2007, Real Madrid 2014, 2022
|
Ernst Happel
|
2
|
Feyenoord 1970, Hamburg 1983
|
Jupp Heynckes
|
2
|
Real Madrid 1998, Bayern Munich 2013
|
Ottmar Hitzfeld
|
2
|
Borussia Dortmund 1997, Bayern 2001
|
Jose Mourinho
|
2
|
Porto 2004, Inter 2010
