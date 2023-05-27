Simone Inzaghi and Pep Guardiola will meet on the benches on June 10 to see who will win the Champions League this year. An important game for both teams that we will experience in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
On the one hand, the historical Italian team wants to win the Champions League again after having won the last one more than 10 years ago. They will not have it easy at all, in front of them, which for many, is the best club currently in Europe. The Nerazzurri reach the final after eliminating AC Milan in the semi-finals.
They will face Manchester City, who have never won a Champions League before. They had a chance in 2021 but ultimately lost in the final to another English club. In that final, Chelsea beat those coached by Pep Guardiola by a goal to nil. This time, the Skyblues will try to bring this award to their trophy case for the first time in their history, they reach this final after eliminating Real Madrid in the semifinals
Today from 90min we want to bring you the coaches who have won the Champions League more times in a row:
We start this list with a former Real Madrid coach. José Villalonga won two consecutive European Cups with the white club (1956 and 1957).
The mythical coach of AC Milan also has a place on this list by managing to do the same with the Rossoneri team (1989 and 1990) in which he is considered one of the best teams in the history of football.
For many, the best manager in the history of Liverpool, managed to win the European Cup consecutively on two occasions (1977 and 1998).
Former Bayern Munich coach. With the Bavarian team he managed to win the 1975 and 1976 editions consecutively. Bayern had just been champion in 1974 with Udo Lattek.
He was the one who led Ajax Amsterdam to touch the European sky consecutively twice in the 1972 and 1973 seasons. As in the case of Bayern, Ajax had been champions in the previous edition with Michels.
For many one of the best coaches in history. The Argentine won two consecutive European Cups with Inter Milan in 1964 and 1965.
The man who made Benfica great managed to win the Champions League in 1961 and 1962 with the Portuguese team.
Nottingham Forest have two Champions League titles to their credit and they won them consecutively and under the command of Brian Clough in the 1979 and 1980 seasons.
A former Real Madrid player who also won the Champions League consecutively on two occasions, just like José Villalonga. In his case they were those of 1958 and 1959.
The only coach in history who has managed to win the Champions League three consecutive times. It happened with the 2016, 2017 and 2018 editions.
|
Coach
|
Number of consecutive titles
|
Equipment
|
champion years
|
Zinedine Zidane
|
3
|
real Madrid
|
2016, 2017, 2018
|
Jose Villalonga
|
2
|
real Madrid
|
1956, 1957
|
Louis Carniglia
|
2
|
real Madrid
|
1958, 1959
|
Brian Clough
|
2
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1979, 1980
|
Bela Guttman
|
2
|
Benfica
|
1961, 1962
|
Helenio Herrera
|
2
|
Inter de Milan
|
1964, 1965
|
Stefan Kovács
|
2
|
ajax
|
1972, 1973
|
Dettmar Kramer
|
2
|
Bayern Munich
|
1975, 1976
|
Bob Paisley
|
2
|
Liverpool
|
1977, 1978
|
Arrigo Sacchi
|
2
|
Milan
|
1989, 1990
