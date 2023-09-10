Saudi Arabia has made an important leap in the quality of its football, although it is necessary to indicate that it has been at the stroke of a checkbook, and since the January transfer market they have become one of the most interesting leagues to continue bridging the gap with the major European leagues. What they have not yet managed to achieve is to get some of the best coaches in the world, although it has not been because they have not tried. These are some of the coaches who have rejected Arab football:
The now Real Madrid coach was proposed to coach the Saudi Arabia national team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia when he was dismissed from Bayern Munich. The Italian rejected the offer because he wanted to take a sabbatical, and after spending time at Everton he returned to Real Madrid to win another Champions League.
The former River Plate coach had an offer from the Saudi Pro League when it was not yet what it is today. In 2021, Gallardo was offered up to 7.5 million euros per year to be coach of Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s current team.
He has been one of the most persecuted coaches in Arab football. The Portuguese has had offers on the table of more than 100 million euros for a two-year contract, in which he could even choose between Al-Nassr or Al-Ahli. In addition, he has also been offered to be the national coach. Mourinho made it clear from the beginning of the market that he was even interested in PSG, that he was very happy with Roma and that he was going to stay with the Italian team.
The French coach is currently without a team, after leaving Real Madrid two seasons ago, and was also offered a place in the Saudi Pro League. Benzema and Kanté’s Al-Ittihad offered him a contract of 120 million euros for three seasons, but Zidane would only return to a European elite team and rejected the offer.
The Juventus coach was Al-Ittihad’s second choice. Allegri was also scouted by Arab football, with a contract for three seasons in exchange for 90 million euros, but the Italian is happy at Juventus and wanted to continue in the Italian team.
