Lionel Scaloni questioned his continuity at the head of the Argentine team after the victory at the Maracaná against Brazil, in the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup. His phrases surprised all the Argentine people and soccer fans in general, since no one expected it taking into account the good performance that the team has been going through since the Pujato native has been coach, with the conquests of the Copa América, the Finalissima and the World Cup in Qatar.
Although it is not yet confirmed that he is going to leave the national team, it is logical that the dance of names begins, especially because of what he said and the way in which he said it. We review her phrases.
“As for the balance, Now it’s time to do something important that I wanted to say.. Stop the ball, start thinking because I have many things to think about at this time. These players have given me a lot, they have given a lot to the entire coaching staff and I need to think a lot about what I am going to do. It’s not goodbye or anything else, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it is difficult to continue and continue winning. And these guys make it difficult, we have to think about this time, I will tell the president and the players later, because This National Team needs a coach who has all the energy possible and that it is well,” he stated.
The number 1 candidate, and almost unanimously, It would have been Marcelo Gallardo, who achieved a very successful cycle at River Plate, but the “Muñeco” accepted Al Ittihad’s offer a week ago and is already directing in Saudi Arabia. Then who?
Then the names of Guillermo Barros Schelotto, that is free after a failed experience in Paraguay, like Hernán Crespo, who comes from directing in Qatar football and also Ricardo Garecawho after a great time in Peru had a very bad experience in Vélez and is now undirected.
Other names that have often been mentioned for the selection are: by Diego Pablo Simeone and Mauricio Pochettino. “Cholo” has just renewed his contract with Atlético Madrid until 2027 and Poch is Chelsea’s driver.
Finally, “Tata” Martino appears, who already coached Argentina and currently commands Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, captain and top reference of the national team. Martino, a year ago, was Mexico’s coach for the World Cup in Qatar. After the elimination in the 1st round, “Tata” left El Tri and became the new coach of the American club shortly after. Could he take the reins of La Albiceleste again?
