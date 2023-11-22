Gallardo had 3 preferences:

1. Direct the Argentine National Team.

2. Lead a team that fights in Europe.

3. Be one of the best paid DTs in the world.

It will be one of the highest paid in the world (and will direct stars).

Oh, and in the future he will return to River, as President or DT. pic.twitter.com/kcDYdif7vR

— Politics on River (@PoliticaEnRiver) November 15, 2023