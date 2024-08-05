Although the Monterrey board has not yet made the news official, everything points to the fact that Fernando Ortiz will no longer be the team’s coach after the failure in the 2024 Leagues Cup. In this context, Rayados is looking for a technical director; according to some reports, the Argentine Jorge Sampaoli is the one in the lead.
Below we tell you about some of the options that could arrive to take the reins of Monterrey.
Sampaoli is the favourite to take over Rayados. The coach is currently without a team after being fired by Flamengo. The ‘Sage of Casilda’ has an impressive resume and has been linked several times with Mexican football, however, he is also a coach who is known for being unpredictable.
Miguel Herrera’s career has been on the decline since his departure from Club América. The ‘Piojo’ failed at Tigres and Xolos de Tijuana, however, a return to Monterrey is not ruled out. With this team he reached two finals, but lost them.
The Argentine coach is highly regarded in Mexican football after having played a great role with Puebla. Larcamón has been linked with Monterrey in past tournaments. He is currently without a team after being fired by Cruzeiro.
Nicolás Sánchez is one of the latest idols of the Rayados de Monterrey fans. The former footballer already has experience as a coach and was part of Fernando Ortiz’s technical team. A homegrown player could put an end to the crisis that Rayados is experiencing.
The Brazilian coach is another of the names that have been mentioned to take over Rayados. Diniz has been a champion of the Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian league and the Recopa Sudamericana. He is currently a free agent after managing Fluminense. Would he be a good option for Monterrey?
#coaches #arrive #Rayados #Monterrey #departure #Fernando #Ortiz
Leave a Reply