In La Voz Argentina (Telefe, yesterday, Monday, in the special hours of 23) a very particular situation occurred: After having evaluated the performance of a participant and judged that he did not deserve to enter the competition, the coaches regretted their decision and apologized to him.

In the reality show that Marley hosts, the last participant of the night was Ignacio Sagalá, 19 years old. The young man from the province of Córdoba studied violin and later learned to play guitar, piano and clarinet on his own.

At the time of doing his performance in front of the coaches, he chose to interpret, in Spanish, “The sounds of silence”, by Simon & Garfunkel.

To the surprise of the viewers, while Ignacio was singing, none of the members of the jury -Ricardo Montaner, Lali Espósito, Soledad Pastorutti, Mau and Ricky Montaner- he turned his chair around. That is, they did not make the gesture of loving the participant in their respective teams.

Thus, at the end of the song, Ignacio knew that he had not entered the competition of The Argentine Voice.

The proof of the mistake

However, when, outside of the test to enter La Voz …, Ricky Montaner asked Ignacio Sagalá to interpret another song, any song that he liked, the boy said he was a fan of Adele and it did not take a moment to fascinate everyone with a theme of hers.

Upon discovering the incredible voice that Ignacio has, Lali Esposito directly began to cry from the guilt he felt for not having turned his chair when he sang his song in competition. “Let’s apologize,” he told the other coaches..

“He deserves an apology,” Ricky Montaner admitted ruefully. “Brother, you deserve an apology,” he said to Ignacio, with total sincerity.

“The song you chose is not to come to an audition. It was a song that did not allow us to find what we find now with what you sang of Adele, but I invite you to return,” he asked Ricardo Montaner, thus remembering that there is a repechage instance for those who are not chosen from the start.

For its part, Soledad Pastorutti He was forceful in expressing that everyone should apologize to Ignacio and she did so without hesitation.

Mau Montaner spoke with his heart to the participant who was so badly judged: he explained that God knows why he does things, and that for some reason, none of the coaches could notice his talent in time.

He predicted a good future for him – “I promise you that great things are coming for your life,” he assured him – because he considered that in addition to being a good singer, Ignacio Sagalá is a good person, and that people with a good heart, in the long run, said, it has its reward.

Mau Montaner couldn’t believe how wrong he was by not turning his chair during the performance of Ignacio Sagalá. Capture TV.

ACE