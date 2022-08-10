This weekend’s Clásico Tapatío will be decisive for the technical director of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Richard Chaincontinue on the rojiblanco bench and this Saturday, August 13 at 9:05 p.m. from the Akron Stadium, the current champion, Atlas, will want to strip his staunch rival of the three points on the corresponding day 8 of the Apertura 2022 tournament.
And it is that according to information from the newspaper The Universal Sportsthe president of the Sacred Flock, Amaury Vergarawould have given his coach an ultimatum in case of losing to the staunch rival, including the position of sports director of Ricardo Pelaez would be at risk.
Although the position of coach is at stake this weekend for StringThe reality is that according to some sources within the Verde Valle club, the team still does not have a strategist to relieve immediately, since in fact some candidates have turned the team around.
In this way, the coach who would take the reins of the team on an interim basis would be the current coach of the Tapatio in Expansion League MX, Gerardo Espinoza, for the rest of the contest, doing something similar to String last tournament when he replaced Michel Leano.
However, this possibility has begun to cause discomfort among the rojiblancos fans, since the former soccer player is recognized for having been a youth squad of precisely the staunch rivals, the rojinegros.
The former soccer player and current coach is originally from Guamúchil, Sinaloa, and at just 40 years of age he has extensive experience on the bench.
In mid-2016 he was interim coach of Atlas after the dismissal of Jose Guadalupe Cruz after serving as technical assistant and technical director of the U-20 category of the same club.
For the 13th day of the 2018 Apertura, he assumes the technical direction of the Atlas at the exit of Ruben Omar Romano; but after eight games he was fired for getting only 2 points out of a possible 24.
In June 2019 it arrives at Tampico Madero as a technical assistant mario garcia. On November 28, 2019 he assumes the position of technical director of the TM Football Club for Closing 2020.
In said team he directed 85 games where he registered 112 points and his team scored 99 goals, in addition to winning the Apertura 2020 title, as well as being runner-up in the Apertura 2021. Since last June he assumed the technical direction of Tapatio.
