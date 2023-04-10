After the poor results that Tigres UANL has had within the Mexican First Division championship, with the 1-2 defeat at home against Mazatlán, the end marked the departure of the feline bench of Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz.
For this reason, the auriazul directive headed by Mauricio Culebro and Anthony Sanchothey decided to replace the Mexican with the experienced Uruguayan, Robert Dante Siboldi for the rest of the Clausura 2023 tournament, so he will be the third coach in this contest.
With exclusive information from ‘Willie’ Gonzalezit was reported that Siboldi will take the reins of the team in the technical direction for the closing of the regular tournament, as well as the participation of the Tigres in the Concacaf Champions League and the announcement was made official this Monday, April 10 in the early hours of the day.
The idea was that theChima‘He stayed the entire championship, because of his affection for the institution, being a house man and the good relationship with the team, but things did not turn out as everyone thought and he ended up leaving through the back door of the auriazul institution.
The former Uruguayan soccer player was announced this Monday morning, April 10, as the new strategist for the San Nicolás de los Garza team.
It will be the eighth team in the race of Robert Dante Siboldi as a coach and the first time that he will direct those of ‘El Volcán’, since his name had sounded on several occasions to get him to the feline bench until his opportunity finally came.
In Mexican soccer he led Hidalgo Blue Cross, golden of Sinaloa, Saints Lagoon, veracruzCruz Azul and Tijuana, where he already knows what it is to be a champion, by winning the Clausura 2018 championship with those from the Comarca Lagunera, as well as an MX Cup with the cement growers.
In his time as a player as a goalkeeper, he spent four years in the institution, as he was one of the players from when Tigres went to the second division and thanks to his performances, he helped the team return to the top circuit.
Siboldi will make his debut as Tigres coach for this Thursday’s match against motagua of Honduras, within the Concacaf Champions League.
