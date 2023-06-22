WAIT FOR OPPORTUNITY 🇲🇽

Ignacio Ambriz is waiting to be the coach of the National Team.

👆🏼 From La Octava Sports they report that ‘Nacho’ is the main option to take the reins of the Tri when the Gold Cup ends.

‘Jimmy’ would only stay if he makes a radical change. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/zRfuX9ahtS

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) June 21, 2023