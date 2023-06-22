After the resounding departure of Diego Cocca from the Mexican team, who at no time saw his departure from the national team coming, the people of El Tri have made the decision to put the group in the hands of Jaime Lozano, who agreed to be the firefighter in front of the complex sporting moment that is lived within soccer in Mexico. Most of the players on the squad know Jaime perfectly, so there will be little work ahead.
However, the ‘Jimmy’ contract is valid for one month; that is, the duration of the Gold Cup. And although both the coach and his entourage dream of a renewal, at the moment this option looks very complex. The reality is that the new directors of the Mexican Federation want weighty people at the head of the team and beyond the respect there is for Lozano’s work, he is not considered the ideal one, as is the case with Ignacio Ambriz, for example.
The ‘bomb’ Rodríguez, the new president of the FMF, sees in the figure of Ambriz the best possible coach for Mexico, a guy who knows national football, has the respect of his own and strangers and is also characterized by giving him a good level of play inside the field to the teams that he has in his control. However, this position is on the part of the manager, and there is no certainty if the decision is only in his hands or it goes through the owners’ meeting in the same way.
