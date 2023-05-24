After Fernando Ortiz’s decision to leave América, despite the fact that the club offered him to continue leading the team for at least 6 more months, right now the board of directors of the country’s capital are analyzing options for the bench. And it is that before making movements within the squad, they must have the strategist defined so that he is the one who assembles the squad to his liking and based on the sports project that he seeks to form.
At the moment it is known that the Coapa nest box has already called three technical trainers. The first is the man in charge of Atlético de San Luis, André Jardine; In addition, an old acquaintance from Liga MX, Diego Alonso, free after finishing his time in charge of the Uruguay team, and finally, and who seems to be the strong man right now to arrive in the country’s capital, Javier Aguirre.
Sources report that due to his status as the best coach in the country’s history, Aguirre is the favorite of Emilio Azcárraga, owner of the club and in charge of making the final decision. The ‘Vasco’ has done a plausible job with the Mallorca squad, which he has saved from relegation for two consecutive years. At the moment the coach has not renewed with the LaLiga team, so he could arrive as a free agent and surely those from the nest would offer him the best salary for a coach in the entire Liga MX. So far, they have made no further progress.
