The Clausura 2023 Tournament is not yet over and the Chivas team is prepared to face the quarterfinals of the tournament, when they face Atlas, in one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío. Although the information about the modifications for the next tournament has not been long in coming for the rojiblanco club.
One of the candidates who has sounded to leave the ranks of Chivas is the Mexican defender Antonio Briseno. The ‘Chicken’ has not been able to give the last stretch in the team during his stay, however, the coach Veljko Paunovic would seek his renewal for the Opening 2023.
According to information from Recordthe player is liked by the technical director, who would have contemplated him for the beginning of the end-of-year semester.
Despite the fact that he is a substitute, every time he has entered the pitch he has done things well and this has earned him Paunovic’s confidence.
The contract of Antonio Briseno ends on June 30 of this year, however, there are ample possibilities that it can be renewed.
Although it is true that in the regular phase of the current tournament he only played 307 minutes, which is reflected in 8 games and 3 as a starter, much of it was due to a muscle injury to the right femoral biceps, leaving him in the dry dock from the start. day 3 to date 10.
This is how the 20-year-old defender could continue defending the rojiblanca cause at the request of the technical director.
