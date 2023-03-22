The Clausura 2023 tournament has been atypical for Tigres. The UANL team was left without a technical director just a few dates after the season began: after the departure of Diego Cocca, the feline board opted for Marco Antonio Ruiz. So far, the results of ‘Chima’ have not been as expected and the team has experienced sudden ups and downs.
Due to this reason, the Monterrey team could be looking for a coach to take the reins of the team the following semester. Names like Ricardo Gareca or Juan Carlos Osorio have sounded to reach San Nicolás de los Garza. However, in the last hours the name of a new candidate has sounded: Jorge Sampaoli.
The Argentine strategist has just been fired from Sevilla, after the bad results in the current season, and is free to take on a new project. The communicator Edu Torres suggested to the Tigres board, through their social networks, that they look for the former coach of the Argentine and Chilean teams.
In the journalist’s opinion, Sampaoli would be a good option for the UANL as a whole because, among other skills, he is a strategist with updated methodology, a good coaching staff, has several successes in his record, a recognizable style of play already who knows Liga MX well. The Argentine coach presented a project to the Mexican Soccer Federation when he was a candidate to take the Mexican National Team.
On several occasions, ‘Chima’ Ruiz has indicated that he has the full support of the Tigres board and that his management at the head of the cats is not an interim.
