With the departure of Jorge Sampaoli from Sevilla, Mauricio Culebro and Antonio Sancho have the responsibility of at least looking for him. Whether you are interested in coming or not is a different story.

• Updated methodology

• Good assistants (Jorge Desio)

• Good physical trainers

•… pic.twitter.com/JyR2n9RGgp

– Edu Torres (@edutorresr) March 20, 2023