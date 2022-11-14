The coach said that a cheating partner can be forgiven if he is supportive

If a partner continues to provide support after betrayal, he can be forgiven, said Annabelle Taylor, a 33-year-old coach from the United States. The reason for her decision to stay with her cheating husband, she explained in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Annabelle discovered that her husband was cheating on her in 2019. For seven months, she pondered the fate of her marriage, however, when her mother died in November of that year, Annabelle decided to stay with her husband. “He was there, supported me, helped me with all his might to get through this test,” she said.

The coach also advised other women who have experienced infidelity to try to stay in a relationship if they feel that it will be better that way. “People stay together for a number of reasons. Financial reasons, just a lack of willingness to leave. For me, the decisive thing was that we both worked on ourselves, and this work paid off, ”Annabelle continued.

She lamented the pressure exerted on women who have faced infidelity and maintain relationships in society. “There is a wild stereotype that this is a manifestation of weakness and naivety, but this is not necessarily the case,” she added.

Annabelle became a coach after her husband’s betrayal. Now the couple are raising a one-year-old son.

