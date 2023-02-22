Spice – Leonardo Semplici is ready to become the new coach of Spezia. The Tuscan coach has arrived in the city to sign a contract until 2024 with the Ligurian club by tomorrow morning. The club is preparing the documents after the green light arrived from New York, where owner Robert Platek lives.

He therefore occupies the bench that remained vacant after the exemption of Luca Gotti happened a week ago. The second Consumi, the collaborators Rubicini and Casoni and the athletic trainer Fabbriccini, who have already worked with him at Spal and Cagliari, will also arrive with Semplici.

Thursday afternoon the first training in the sports center of Follo three days before the next match in the championship on Udinese’s field.