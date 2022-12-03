After the failure that meant for Mexico to be eliminated in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Tigres footballer André-Pierre Gignac gave his opinion on who should be the new coach to take on the project.
The French did not hesitate to propose to Marcelo Bielsa as an option to assume the position of the Mexican National Team. Since the same attacker was directed by Bielsa during his time at Olympique Marseille and points him out as one of the best coaches he has had in his career.
“With Marcelo, the adaptation would be fast, there is no doubt. He is very detailed, he works a lot with young people, he knows a lot about statistics. As for the adaptation, it is the best for me, but for identity I would go with a Mexican”
– André-Pierre Gignac
Gignac launched a phrase in an interview with Fox Sports, which drew a lot of attention when he was questioned about a possible return of “Piojo” to Tri.
“Do we want a coach with capacity or who makes promotions. And no, it has nothing to do with him. For me, Miguel is also a candidate after what he did with us in a year and a half; we are in the Top 3 in points, although we did fail in the Liguilla ”, he concluded.
However, moments later Gignac himself assured that it was not a hint to Miguel Herrera who led him in 3 tournaments with the cats. Undoubtedly the issue of who will take the reins of the tricolor project will be a very recurring issue in the coming days and even weeks.
