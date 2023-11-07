In an exciting final that was decided in overtime at the historic Maracaná Stadium, Fluminese managed to win the “Eternal Glory”, and its first Copa Libertadores, by defeating Boca 2-1 with goals from Germán Cano and John Kennedy while that Luis Advíncula had equalized the actions for the Argentine team.
Everything ended in the worst way for the Argentine team since it was a 2-1 defeat, which did not allow them to add the long-awaited seventh Copa Libertadores in its history. Given this situation, after the return of the Xeneize delegation to Argentina, the DT Jorge Almiron He decided to step aside and resign along with his entire coaching staff.
Mariano Herrón will take charge of the team until the end of the year, but vice president Juan Román Riquelme is already working for 2024although there are elections in the club on December 2, since if he continues in the club he must look for a replacement worthy of the circumstances.
The first measure of Riquelme, the club’s greatest idol, is not to chat with technicians who have a current job, despite it being to his liking, such as Luis Zubeldia (Quito League of Ecuador) and Eduardo Dominguez (in Estudiantes de La Plata).
In the event that Román continues in the club, either as vice president of Ameal or running as president, the “Torero” wants whoever commands Boca in 2024 to have a clear game identity, wants to be the protagonist.
Along those lines, DT’s like Fernando Gago, Gabriel Milito and Guillermo Barros Schelotto They appear as the main candidates by meeting all the requirements.
However, the only one of the three who did not play in Boca, Milito, would prefer to land in a club in Europe, with Zaragoza very interested in his services, so he would not arrive in La Boca. Will it be with “Pintita” or Guillermo?
