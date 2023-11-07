Jorge Almirón resigned from Boca Juniors… Gago, Gabi Milito and Zubeldía like South American champion pic.twitter.com/9GaaevUvsk — Mario Alcota Futbol News (@AlcotaNews) November 6, 2023

🚨🇦🇷 Guillermo Barros Schelotto, along with Gustavo, will become THE COACH of Boca in 2024, whoever wins the elections at the club. via @GustavoCima_ pic.twitter.com/4dwXucVMG6 — JS (@juegosimple__) November 7, 2023

Along those lines, DT’s like Fernando Gago, Gabriel Milito and Guillermo Barros Schelotto They appear as the main candidates by meeting all the requirements.

However, the only one of the three who did not play in Boca, Milito, would prefer to land in a club in Europe, with Zaragoza very interested in his services, so he would not arrive in La Boca. Will it be with “Pintita” or Guillermo?