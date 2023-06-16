Coach Jones: partner secretly wants to leave if he does not talk about plans and lives a separate life

If a partner secretly wants to leave, they give away their intentions with a few obvious signs, said relationship coach Amanda Twiggs Jones. Her words leads edition of The Sun.

One of the hidden signs of a desire to leave, according to her, is an unwillingness to talk about her plans and dreams. “You live separate, parallel lives and don’t do anything fun together,” she pointed out.

In addition, Twiggs Jones added, the partner who dreams of leaving does not show his love, in particular, does not touch the other with tenderness, does not try to establish an emotional connection. “He doesn’t pay attention to you, he doesn’t try to make you feel seen, heard, understood,” the coach said.

Related materials:

Earlier, the psychologist and sexologist Tatyana Korotkova called to resist the “moral enslavers”. According to her, women need to break off relationships with manipulative partners once and for all.