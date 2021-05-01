The head coach of the Ukrainian national team Andriy Shevchenko described life in the “closed” USSR. His words are quoted by Corriere della Sera.

Shevchenko called life in the country the same for everyone with an abundance of sports and educational institutions. “A closed country, because of which you yourself closed. We didn’t even imagine that there could be another life, ”he counted. The Ukrainian remembered how in childhood he was engaged in various sports, and then ended up in the academy of Dynamo Kiev.

44-year-old Shevchenko has been leading the Ukrainian national team since 2016. The team qualified for Euro 2020, where they will play against the national teams of the Netherlands, North Macedonia and Austria in the group stage.

When he was a player, Shevchenko played for Dynamo Kiev, Milan and Chelsea London. Together with the Italian team, he won the championship, the Italian Cup and Super Cup, became the winner of the Champions League and the owner of the UEFA Super Cup. In 2004, Shevchenko received the Golden Ball.