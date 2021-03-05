The coach of the Russian national ski team Yuri Borodavko announced the composition of the team for the women’s 30-kilometer marathon in a classic style at the World Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, reports “Russian newspaper”…

As specified, Tatiana Sorina, Yana Kirpichenko, Maria Istomina and Alisa Zhambalova will participate in the competition.

Wart said that Natalya Nepryaeva would not be able to take part in the race, who complained “of nasal congestion and slight sore throat.”

Recall that today Russian skiers won silver in the 4×5 km relay at the world championship. Athletes from the Russian Federation have not achieved such success since 2005.

The women’s marathon will take place on Saturday 6 March. The tournament in Oberstdorf will conclude on Sunday with the men’s 50 km marathon.