Akron coach Kaleshin wanted to get an internship with Eteri Tutberidze

The head coach of the Russian football club Akron, Evgeny Kaleshin, said that he would like to get an internship with the country’s honored figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze. This is reported RIA News.

According to him, it is not necessary to delve into the nuances of the training methodology, which is different in football and figure skating. “But how to educate leaders, how to manage athletes who have achieved everything at the highest level, how to motivate them throughout their careers, this is worth learning,” the coach added.

Kaleshin has been heading Acron since 2022. This season, after six rounds, the team shares the lead with Sokol and Alania in the Football National League (FNL).

Tutberidze works in women’s singles and pair skating. The coach has prepared several Olympic champions, and her students, starting from the 2015/2016 season, have won all the Russian championships among female single skaters.