Cairo (dpa)

Today, Sunday, the Egyptian Football Association announced that Hossam Al-Badri, the technical director of the Pharaohs, was infected with the new Corona virus.

The Egyptian Football Association stated through its account on the social networking site “Facebook” today, Sunday, that the swab that Hossam El-Badry underwent after his daughter was infected with the Corona virus was positive.

He added that Al-Badri is undergoing home isolation and is implementing the medical protocol according to the procedures followed.