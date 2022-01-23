The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the reasons for awarding the title to El-Shennawy, noting his impressive saves with the Egyptian national team against Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan, as well as his presence in the ideal formation for the group stage in the tournament, describing him as “the protector of the den.”“.

Suleiman led El-Shennawy’s training for many years inside the Egyptian Al-Ahly club, and this distinguished duo returned to the African club after the veteran coach was summoned to the Egyptian team’s mission during exceptional circumstances due to the infection of Essam El-Hadary, the goalkeeper coach for the Pharaohs, with the Corona virus..

Achieved goals

Suleiman spoke to “Sky News Arabia” about El-Shennawy’s brilliance in the African Nations Championship, saying: “Without a doubt, he is the best goalkeeper on the continent. He has a very high talent, a leadership personality on the field, appropriate physical specifications, and uninterrupted focus during matches, and also gives confidence to those around him, whether players Or a technical staff or an audience where he saved difficult shots in the group stage, including goals achieved against Nigeria“.

El-Shennawy had conceded a single goal against the Green Eagles by Nigerian player Iheanacho in the first match of Group D, but he managed to keep a clean sheet in the matches of Equatorial Guinea and Sudan thanks to his obstacle to several promising attacks that almost prevented Egypt from completing the competition for the cup.

The Pharaohs overcame the group stage in the African Nations Championship, after they booked the second place with 6 points after Nigeria, which took the lead with the full mark, as it won 3 matches, to set Egypt a date with the Côte d’Ivoire team, the leaders of the fifth group, in the 16th round match next Wednesday..

bigger dream

Suleiman, who played the Nigeria match as a coach for Egypt goalkeepers, added: “We talked a lot before the first match.“.

And the great coach continues to “Sky News Arabia”: “To achieve these dreams, El-Shennawy makes a lot of effort while preparing for matches. He comes to the exercise with great enthusiasm, is preoccupied with technical equipment for speed of decision and mental response, and sometimes expresses his desire to increase the training session or repeat some games, These things give him a stock of situations and saves that help him during matches“.

The 30-year-old has been defending the Egyptian national team goal since 2018, when he was chosen as the main goalkeeper in the World Cup in Russia. with the pharaohs.

Suleiman told Sky News Arabia: “Al-Shennawi is interested in studying the competitors in detail. Before the Nigeria match, we sat for long hours watching the attacking players, how they performed inside the 18 area, how they played free kicks and (corners), strengths and weaknesses for each player, He does not get tired or tired of studying until the last hours before the meeting“.

And the coach of the guards of the Pharaohs added to “Sky News Arabia”: “He is also a good listener of advice. I remember listening to my directions between the two halves in the Nigeria match. I was talking to him about the positives to strengthen them and the negatives to avoid them during the second half. including opponents“.

Leader on the field

Suleiman explains that El-Shennawy has other roles on the field, pointing to the “Sky News Arabia” website, to his leadership of the team, especially the line of defense through continuous directives and giving them enough confidence in difficult moments and supporting each other, as happened with the player Amr Kamal, where he kissed his head in the Guinea-Bissau match due to his performance the good.

Suleiman notes the small details that contribute to El-Shennawy’s focus during the African Nations Championship matches in Cameroon. Over the course of the two halves, his body is not exposed to dehydration“.

And the coach of the Egyptian Olympic team guards concludes his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, saying: “I phoned El-Shennawy yesterday. His complete seriousness in dealing with experience and his eagerness to continue successes“.