Coach Arslan Khasaev said that the stadium named after Yelena Isinbayeva should not be renamed

Arslan Khasaev, athletics coach at the stadium named after two-time Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva in Makhachkala, made a statement regarding the athlete. His words lead Sport24.

The coach called Isinbayeva’s statements her own business and considered that the stadium should not be renamed. “She did not give up Russia, medals for the country, money and gifts. The athletics stadium was named after her. Here are its roots,” he said.

On July 18, the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, announced that the republic would rename the stadium named after Isinbayeva. According to him, there are many real patriots in the republic.

On July 12, El Digital Sur reported that the former athlete lives in Tenerife. Later, on her page on VKontakte, she wrote that the awards and military rank she received from the CSKA sports society were nominal.

Isinbayeva, 41, is a major in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The three-time world champion has been on the IOC Athletes’ Commission since 2016.