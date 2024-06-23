Julian Nagelsmann said turf puts players at risk of injury

The coach of the German national football team, Julian Nagelsmann, complained about the stadium grass in Frankfurt, Germany, before the Euro 2024 match. Quotes him Sky Sport Germany.

“The lawn is very viscous and soft. For big football players to play on something like that, it’s like driving on summer tires in winter. This could lead to an accident,” Nagelsmann said. He added that in this situation he is more concerned not with playing football, but with the risk of serious injuries to the players.

The German national team will play the final match of the group stage today against Switzerland. This meeting will begin at 22:00 Moscow time.

Previously, the Germans won two victories in the group. First, Nagelsmann’s team defeated Scotland 5:1, then was stronger than Hungary 2:0. The German national team has already secured access to the playoffs, having set a team record for the number of goals in the group stage of the European Championships in two matches.