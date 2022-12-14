France coach Deschamps says the team’s progress to the final is a reward for success

Didier Deschamps, head coach of the French national football team, commented on the team’s progress to the World Cup final. His words are quoted by the official website International Football Federation.

“It just doesn’t happen, but we experience joy. My players and team are rewarded for their success. On Sunday we will fight for the title, ”said the coach. He encouraged the players and team staff to enjoy the moment after winning the semi-finals.

On December 14, the French team beat Morocco 2-0 and became the second finalist of the tournament. The first goal in the fifth minute was scored by defender Theo Hernandez. The goal was the fastest in a World Cup semi-final since 1958. At the 79th minute, Randal Kolo Muani hit the opponents’ gate.

On December 18 at 18:00 Moscow time, the French will play in the decisive match with the Argentines, who defeated the Croatian footballers at the 1/2 final stage with a score of 3:0. The French team is the reigning world champion.