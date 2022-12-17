Croatian national team coach Dalic called the team’s medal in Qatar bronze with a golden tint

The head coach of the Croatian national football team Zlatko Dalic estimated the team’s third place at the 2022 World Cup. His words are quoted by the official website International Football Federation.

“Few people expected such a performance from us. I give credit to the guys for the hard work and the game that gave the result. A bronze medal at such a tournament is excellent, ”said the specialist, calling the medal at the tournament in Qatar bronze with golden tints. Dalic dedicated the victory in the match with Morocco to Miroslav Blazevic, under whose leadership the Croatian national team won the first award in the World Cup in 1998.

Earlier on Saturday, December 17, Croatia beat Morocco 2-1. Thus, the Croats won the third World Championship medal for the entire time they participated in the tournament. In addition to the bronze in Qatar, the team took a silver in 2018 and another bronze in 1998.

In the match for the first place teams of Argentina and France will fight. The meeting will take place on December 18 at 18:00 Moscow time. French footballers are the reigning world champions.