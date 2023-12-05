Member of the Chechen Parliament Daudov prevented a fight between Akhmat and Spartak players

Chairman of the Chechen Parliament Magomed Daudov helped prevent a mass brawl involving players and coaches of Akhmat and Spartak during the match of the 17th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by Baza.

The conflict occurred in the tribune room after the end of the first half. Representatives of Akhmat reproached the Spartak players for inappropriate behavior, and a member of the Spartak coaching staff, Carlos Moreno, received a blow from one of the Grozny residents and tried to respond.

Security intervened in the conflict, and the warring parties began to negotiate a showdown after the game. It is noted that the Spartak players were allegedly promised that they would not simply leave Chechnya. After that, Daudov went down to the tribune room, talked with representatives of Spartak and gave a reconciliatory speech to the players of both teams.

Spartak confirmed information about the conflict

A comment “Championship” was given by the head of the press service of the Moscow team, Dmitry Zelenov. He did not deny the information that appeared.

Anything can happen in football. The match really turned out to be emotional. But we see no point in focusing on this. The team is now focused on preparing for the final game of the year Dmitry Zelenov

Spartak head coach Guillermo Abascal was sent off in the first half

In the 35th minute of the meeting, Akhmat Kosovo midfielder Bernard Berisha made an assist to Hamid Agalarov, who opened the scoring. After that, the author of the pass ran to the Spartak Moscow bench and jumped with both feet towards the red-and-white head coach Guillermo Abascal. The Spaniard responded by grabbing the footballer with both hands and throwing him onto the lawn.

The main referee of the meeting, Evgeniy Kukulyak, sent Abaskal off, and Berisha was punished with a warning. After this, a conflict arose on the field between the players and coaches of both teams, which was quickly resolved.

Abascal faces a ban of up to four matches

Kukulyak, in the match report, named the reason for the removal of the red-and-white head coach as “aggressive behavior and physical impact, expressed in pushing the opposing player with both hands in the back using excessive force after the game was stopped.” According to the disciplinary regulations of the Russian Football Union (RFU), such a violation is punishable by disqualification of up to four matches. The decision will be made at a meeting of the Control and Disciplinary Committee (CDC) of the RFU, which will take place on Thursday, December 7.

At the same time, the FTC emphasized that Berisha will avoid additional punishment. The head of the committee, Artur Grigoryants, said that the judges saw the episode and gave it a yellow card.

Additionally, we cannot consider the appeal because there is no jurisdiction Arthur Grigoryants

The match ended with the victory of Akhmat with a score of 2:1

The game took place on Sunday, December 3. After Agalarov’s goal, Spartak midfielder Anton Zinkovsky equalized the score at the end of the first half, but at the beginning of the second half of the game, Svetoslav Kovachev brought victory to the hosts with an accurate shot from outside the penalty area. Before this meeting, the Grozny team had not won in the RPL since September 2.

“Spartak” with 27 points is in seventh place in the Russian Championship. Akhmat remains an outsider in the RPL and occupies 13th place in the standings.