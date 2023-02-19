Trainer Darashevich called crunches and glute bridge the best fitball exercises

Coach Natalya Darashevich named the top 5 fitball exercises. Her words lead “Championship”.

Darashevich recommended performing a glute bridge. “Lie on your back, put your heels on the fitball, put your hands along the torso. Bend one leg at the knee and lift it off the fitball. Straighten and bend the second leg, thereby rolling the ball away from you, ”she explained the technique of the exercise.

Further, the specialist suggested doing twisting. To do this, lie on your back on the fitball, bending your knees and holding the pelvis in weight. It is better to take a small light ball in your hands. On exhalation, it is necessary to smoothly turn the body, first in one direction and then in the other direction.

Darashevich also advised me to swing with my arm and leg. To do this, lie with your back on the fitball, while the pelvis should remain in weight, and the legs should be bent at the knees. Then, as you exhale, you need to alternately raise the opposite arm and leg, trying to keep them straight and connect at the top point.

In addition, the coach advised me to do leg raises with the ball. “Lie on your back, hold the fitball between your ankles. Hands along the body. Slowly raise your legs with the fitball off the floor and wind them behind your head, and then return to the starting position, ”said Darashevich.

Another exercise that the trainer recommends is the pelvic lift. To perform it, you need to stand upright lying down, putting your feet on the fitball. The palms should be under the shoulders, and the body and legs should form a straight line. “As you exhale, lift your pelvis up, feeling the tension in your abs. As you inhale, return to the starting position, gently stretching into the bar. Do not bend your lower back, ”Darashevich described the technique.

