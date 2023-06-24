The trainer spoke about five effective exercises performed from a prone position

Trainer Svetlana Butova named five simple effective exercises performed from a prone position. Her words lead “Sport Express”.

The specialist advised to do alternate swings with straight legs to an angle of about 90 degrees in order to strengthen the abdominal muscles and improve the mobility of the hip joints. She also noted the benefits of similar swings lying on her side, the movement must be repeated 20-30 times on each side.

Another effective exercise, according to Butova, is the glute bridge to work out the gluteal muscles. “Bend your knees. Place your feet under your knees, arms along your body. Raise the pelvis so that the back remains straight, ”she said.

To strengthen the muscles of the abdomen and back, the specialist recommended doing twisting. “Raise your legs and bend them at a right angle at the knees. Spread your arms to the sides, lower your bent legs to the right, turn your head to the left. Return to the starting position, ”Butova explained.

To complete the workout, the expert suggested stretching. To do this, lying on your back, it is necessary to alternately pull the legs bent at the knees to the chest, directing the feet towards you.

