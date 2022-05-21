Genoa – Last act of the season: Sampdoria takes the field on Sunday (6 pm) at San Siro against Inter, still in the scudetto fight with Milan who will play away games against Sassuolo at the same time. The Nerazzurri must win and hope for a Rossoneri knockout. Marco Giampaolo, Sampdoria coach, thus answers the question about Doria possible referee of the Italian flag: “The judge is Milan itself because with two out of three results they win the Scudetto, they are in great psycho-physical condition and against a team that has achieved their goal even though it is clear that they are not giving you anything. Inter must win to hope to win the Scudetto but it depends on Milan. The calendar puts us in front of this intersection but I don’t think we will be judges. “

Sampdoria will take the field already safe but with the desire to close the championship in the best possible way after the excellent victory over Fiorentina. Giampaolo will field the best possible eleven: “In principle we will propose the formations again that have been there in the last week. I owe it to, but I will give someone satisfaction with their behavior during the week. “Difficult match against a team that is not strong but very strong that excels in many statistical data. Inter are physical, technical, experienced, have many resources. We are lucky that a week ago we saved ourselves and we arrive at the match in good physical condition “.”

The coach then took stock of these months of returning to the Sampdoria: “I always live Sampdoria with a positive soul. Even if in a championship there are not always roses and flowers, I manage to isolate myself. I am comfortable in this club and in this city: for me there is never a bad time when I am with this club. I never had negative thoughts, but I was aware of having to overcome difficult moments: as Quagliarella said, I too struggled to sleep, but despite the difficulties we had and have values ​​higher than our ranking. The future of Quagliarella? He would make a mistake if he wanted to continue not being physically well but he is fine, he made an important technical contribution and in the group and here at Sampdoria he wrote pages of history becoming also the top scorer in front of Ronaldo. “

