Yulia Chai, a female coach and certified facilitator of the Access Consciousness international school, author of the book The New Me and creator of the Generation Yoga community, gave advice on taming an overly active inner critic in a conversation with Moslenta.

“Self-criticism is a habit, and habits we can consciously change. Here are three of the most effective ways to deal with an overly picky inner critic. First, it is worth trying to consciously interrupt the usual train of thought. Secondly, you need to take care of creating a circle of support. Thirdly, I advise you to globally rethink your image, ”says the expert.

Consciously “changing the record” in your head, choosing what to think about and what to put aside, requires, according to Chai, close attention and maximum concentration. If you notice negative thoughts about yourself, you should immediately stop them.

The specialist noted that a person accustomed to excessive self-criticism often unconsciously surrounds himself with people who “mirror” and feed his doubts. Therefore, it makes sense to seek other companies where you can count on acceptance and friendliness.

Working with a therapist can help you rethink your self-image. “I, for example, practice the so-called “unpacking of personality”. This is an interview during which work is carried out to unlock the potential of the client: the value of personal experience increases, energy for self-realization appears, ”she said about her method of work.

Earlier, psychologist Denis Dolgov named the foundations of healthy self-criticism. According to the specialist, it is important to analyze your mistakes and draw conclusions, but at the same time you should not create self-destructive cognitive and emotional patterns.