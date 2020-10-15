CSKA figure skating coach Sergei Davydov suggested why ex-pupils of Eteri Tutberidze Alexandra Trusova and Alena Kostornaya switched to Evgeni Plushenko. He spoke about this in an interview. “Sport-Express” October 15th.

“This is closely related to the theme of children’s transitions. You can’t be cute. If a person wants to go to a place where there is more finance, as Trusova and Kostornaya did, they will go, and you cannot hold them back, ”said Davydov.

At the same time, he clarified that he did not know the details of the “background”, but suggested that the athletes were offered more favorable conditions.

“In this case, everything is inside the athlete, it turned out that way, he did not like something – he turns around and leaves. We cannot do anything, ”the coach emphasized.

Davydov also said that the decision to leave or transfer the athletes is “an inevitability, not a question for Tutberidze.”

On September 12, the 2020 European figure skating champion Russian athlete Alena Kostornaya explained why she decided to leave coach Eteri Tutberidze to the Evgeni Plushenko Academy.

The fact that 16-year-old Kostornaya is moving from Tutberidze, with whom she trained since 2017, became known on July 31.

In May, another ward, the bronze medalist of the European Championship, Alexandra Trusova, passed from Tutberidze to Plushenko.