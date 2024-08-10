Coach Shchelok on the operation to save the eye of boxer Dvali: doctors performed a miracle

Ivan Shchelok, the personal trainer of Russian boxer Dmitry Dvali, spoke about the operation to save the athlete’s eye. His words are quoted by RT.

Shchelok said Dvali spent four hours on the operating table. “The organ was put back together as if from spare parts. The doctors performed a small miracle,” he said.

On August 8, it was reported that during an operation in Moscow, doctors were able to save Dvali’s eye. So far, all that is known for sure is that he will not need an eye prosthesis. The Russian athlete will undergo the recovery process under the supervision of doctors.

Dvali lost an eye in Feodosia while defending a teenager who was being beaten. It was specified that the boxer and his companions were attacked by about 15 people.