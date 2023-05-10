Trainer Maxim Likholetov said that the amount of sweat does not affect weight loss

Fitness trainer Maxim Likholetov debunked the myth of sweating while losing weight. His words lead “Tsargrad”.

Likholetov stated that the amount of sweat does not affect the loss of body weight. In his opinion, when visiting a bath or sauna, it is also impossible to lose weight.

The coach emphasized that the correct heart rate is crucial for weight loss. To start the process of burning fat and speed up the metabolism, it is necessary to maintain the heart rate at around 65-75 percent of the maximum. He called running the most effective exercise, since with it the pulse accelerates to 145-150 beats per minute.

