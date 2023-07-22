Fitness trainer Yegor Khodyrev advised doing push-ups on the uneven bars for pumping shoulders

Fitness trainer Egor Khodyrev named the three best exercises for pumping shoulders on the horizontal bar and uneven bars. His words lead “Championship”.

The specialist advised doing pull-ups with an average grip of 7-10 repetitions in three sets with a rest of 1-2 minutes between them. To do this, you need to grab the horizontal bar with your hands shoulder-width apart, while exhaling with a powerful movement, pull the upper chest to the crossbar, while inhaling, slowly lower yourself to the starting position. “Before pulling up, we slightly strain the shoulder blades, lower them down and bring them together. We push the chest forward. We make the movement by abducting the elbows. The shoulder blades are in tension throughout the exercise, ”he added.

The second exercise in the complex is push-ups on the uneven bars (three sets of 10-15 times). Starting position – grip on the bars, the body is even, the neck, back and hips are on the same line, the legs are together. “As you inhale, slowly lower your body to the lowest point, bending your elbows to an angle of 90 degrees. Don’t drop your body. As you exhale, powerfully unbend your arms, lifting your body to the highest point, ”said the coach. He noted that jerks are not allowed when performing this movement.

The expert recommended to complete the workout with wide-grip pull-ups of 7-10 repetitions in three sets. The starting position and technique are similar to those used for medium-grip pull-ups, however, in this case, the hands on the horizontal bar should be placed further than shoulder-width apart.

At the same time, Khodyrev noted that it is important to correctly distribute the training load and choose separate days for pumping the front and rear deltas. The presented complex is better suited for working out the back of the deltoid muscle. The barbell bench press, dumbbell press and push-ups from the floor will help to effectively load the front part.

