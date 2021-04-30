The first deputy chairman of Sovcombank, Sergei Khotimsky, named three taboos when issuing a mortgage. First of all, according to him, banks should not issue mortgages to citizens at a floating rate.

According to Khotimskiy, this product should never be included in the product line of a credit institution.

“There are three taboos for working in a mortgage: foreign exchange mortgages, floating rates and schedules with rising payments,” he said in an interview. RBK Friday, April 30th.

Loans with floating rates and growing have played a “colossal negative role” in the intensification of the US mortgage crisis in 2008, said Khotimskiy.

Earlier, on April 22, it was reported that in the first quarter of this year, the largest number of mortgage loans in Russia was issued in Moscow, the Moscow region and St. Petersburg, as well as in Tatarstan and the Sverdlovsk region.

According to experts, the listed regions have taken leading positions not only because of the large number of the population, but also because of their advancement in the distribution of credit services.

It was noted that the growth in the issuance of mortgages compared to the same period last year is at the level of 15-20%.