Paolo Bonolis talks about the separation with Sonia Bruganelli | VIDEO

Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli have announced their separation after more than 10 years of marriage: the couple spoke about their decision in a long interview on Vanity Fairof which a video excerpt was also proposed published on Instagram.

When asked by the journalist about how things went, Sonia Bruganelli replies: “But how did it go? It happened that we lived a lot together, we continue to live together and it happened that two people talk to each other and also say what can be different life projections. It went like this, as it goes in many couples ”.

Paolo Bonolis, on the other hand, explains: “For some time Sonia had difficulty living in a situation that was no longer hers. She tried to force her, and I have to congratulate her on this, until she understood that it was useless to force something that was not formable, she spoke to me, she explained to me and I could only understand ”.

“But in this sense, what was it that broke?” asks the interviewer with Paolo Bonolis who replies with a joke: “The co***oni, me”.