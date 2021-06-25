Rodrigo Buenaventura, president of the CNMV, at the Menéndez Pelayo University of Santander

The president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Rodrigo Buenaventura, has warned of a historical upturn in claims for financial fraud in recent months that has led to the admission of lawsuits in the National Court worth 800 million euros so far this year. Most of the frauds are related to crypto assets through entities not authorized in the CNMV, but alleged crimes are also committed with the theft of passwords through false pages that appear to be from banks, among other methods.

On the other hand, the president of the Commission has warned that the indictment of Ignacio Sánchez Galán, president of Iberdrola, for the Villarejo case, could affect the entire Ibex. “If there are generalized episodes or they expand or persist over time, it is obvious that they will cause a sensation or a reputational wear on other companies that have nothing to do with it; I think they are isolated cases and affect specific companies, ”he said without referring to Repsol, BBVA or CaixaBank, also related to contracts linked to retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo.

Buenaventura has advanced that the markets supervisor is working with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and other institutions to improve the investigation and prosecution of fraudulent conduct related to financial services.

More information

Eagerness to sign up for quick success

This was indicated during his speech at the seminar ‘The economy of the pandemic’ organized by APIE with the sponsorship of BBVA at the UIMP of Santander. where he recalled the difficulty of this task because they are not regulated or supervised entities. He also insisted that “not all crypto asset offers are irregular, many are legitimate, but the important thing is to distinguish them.”

Buenaventura related this success to the rapid revaluation that some of these assets have had and “the usual desire to sign up for large successful investments”. For this reason, he pointed out that the solution must come through the best education of citizens so that they detect these frauds in a preventive way “to prevent them from inflating like balloons and being more relevant.”

The president of the CNMV also admitted that the dissemination of irregular entities, which are also under the supervision of the Bank of Spain, must be improved to stop their success. In this sense, they hope to complete the regulation on advertising in order to act decisively.

Iberdrola: risk of contagion to the Ibex

Asked about the consequences that the imputation of the chairman of Iberdrola and three of his executives for an alleged ongoing crime of active bribery, against privacy and falsification in a commercial document, could have on the reputation of the Ibex as a whole, Buenaventura has recalled that it has already been For almost two years, in November 2019, the markets supervisor was “relatively forceful” when responding to similar situations, referring to the accusation of Francisco González, former president of BBVA, for alleged payments to former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo.

Buenaventura has pointed out that at the time they already pointed out the “reputational wear” that these situations can suppose for companies, but also the “deferred risk” especially the sector, a message that, now, he has said is still valid for this occasion “word for word ”. In any case, it has indicated that the recommendations of the code of good practices for these situations contemplate the analysis of this situation and inform the market of the actions that may be necessary to undertake.

Thus, it has pointed out that most companies have ethical standards as high as in other countries, but that, when it becomes necessary to resort to these measures, it is important that they are complied with and carried out, guaranteeing the transparency of information. Likewise, it has ensured that the CNMV is not responsible for ruling on the adequacy of conduct, the continuity of the directors or the composition of the boards. “That corresponds to listed companies and their owners,” he said.

In this sense, it has indicated that the supervisor’s mission is to ensure that the entities “rethink what to do”, that there is a deliberation in the governing bodies and that the information is made known to the shareholders if they thus comply with the commitments of good government that they claim to be in force.

Injection of 30,000 million annually against climate change

The president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Rodrigo Buenaventura, launched a third message for the financial markets. He said that it is necessary to “be imaginative” and “rethink” the existing incentives in investment given the need to increase the raising of funds by companies in the face of the transformation challenges facing the Spanish economy.

Only to achieve the sustainability objectives against climate change, he said, some 30,000 million euros will be necessary until 2030 to raise additional funds. He has indicated that the effort of public investment will not be enough, and that it is not appropriate or feasible to limit financing to bank credit. “Without more private capital, financing will not be viable and the transformation of the economy will be incomplete,” Buenaventura has warned.

The stock market, he said, should provide an extra 10,000 million in financing for listed companies, “a very significant acceleration in the stock market,” he highlighted, with more listed companies, small and medium-sized, that can be listed in Spain, for which has asked to boost activity in these markets.

The president of the supervisor of listed companies has said that there are causes derived from the country’s own business or investment culture, regulation in some sectors, the composition of the business fabric, and the tax regime and incentives that exist for investment or the indebtedness of companies.

Finally, Buenaventura has detailed that in the last six months the CNMV has verified issue brochures for six companies. Of all of them, three have not had sufficient demand, consequently the companies deciding to abort their attempt to go public, and another three have left or their exit process is in progress.