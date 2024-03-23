The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has denied this Saturday that it is investigating a possible “illicit profit” of the Grifols family and has denied that it is going to ask for more explanations for the family's links with the blood products company and for the relations between the company and Scranton, the family's investment vehicle.

“It is false that the CNMV is currently carrying out or plans to initiate additional investigations into possible illicit profits by the Grifols family or into relations between the company and Scranton,” the public body has pointed out.

Likewise, the CNMV has stated that the “pointed deficiencies” regarding Grifols are those detailed in the communication from this past Thursday.

The stock market supervisor issued a statement this Saturday in response to information published by the newspaper 'El Economista'.

On Thursday, the CNMV specified that it found “relevant deficiencies” in Grifols' annual accounts, specifically in the detail and accuracy of the breakdowns and explanatory notes that support the figures, although the supervisor noted that they did not identify “significant errors” in the results. Therefore, it has not currently identified the need to carry out any reformulation of its financial statements.

In the note released this Saturday, the supervisor stressed that last Thursday's conclusions “do not include any reference to deficiencies detected in the economic terms and prices of said transactions.” [en referencia a si las transacciones con partes vinculadas -accionistas de Grifols- se realizaron en condiciones de mercado]».

For its part, Grifols, in response to the CNMV, assured that it is committed to improving its transparency and expanding the breakdowns of its financial information following the regulator's recommendations.