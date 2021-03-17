The new president of the CNMV, Rodrigo Buenaventura, taking office. EUROPE PRESS

The president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Rodrigo Buenaventura, has indicated that in the first semester of 2021 there will be about “half a dozen” IPOs in Spain. “If all the ongoing operations are finally carried out, we would be talking about a record since there are records,” he said during the presentation of the supervisory body’s activity plan for 2021. Most of these placements are from companies linked to the field of renewable energy.

The expected IPO boom in Spain would end a long drought of new faces on the floor. The economic crisis derived from covid-19, ultra-low interest rates and competition from other forms of alternative financing such as venture capital have left the Spanish Stock Market without new faces in recent years. “It is commendable that more and more companies access the Stock Market. We will work so that the markets contribute to the economic recovery and a transition towards a more sustainable and digital economy ”, said Buenaventura.

To facilitate a greater number of listed companies, the president of the CNMV sees the development of the so-called Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC). This vehicle, very common in the Anglo-Saxon markets, would essentially be a company created solely for the sole purpose of raising sufficient capital to later carry out a merger or acquisition with another existing company, listed or not, or for any future opportunity. shopping. “We have been working for months and receiving inquiries from promoters of these vehicles. Although some legislative modifications would speed up the launch of SPAC in Spain, we believe that the current regulations are sufficient for the development of these projects ”.

Among the changes that would contribute to offering more clarity to the arrival of SPAC to the market, Buenaventura pointed out that it would be good to clarify what happens with the rights of separation of the businesses when these instrumental companies merge with other companies, as well as fine-tune the takeover law when, as a result of these unions, a shareholder takes a majority of control in the capital of the company with real activity.

The president of the CNMV also explained that within the framework of the European market supervisor, ESMA, what happened with the GameStop case is being analyzed in detail, in which a group of small investors grouped around a digital forum took a I beat the big funds with bearish bets in the video game store company. “We are debating whether we should act to improve the dissemination among retail investors of the rules of action that govern financial markets. By acting in a coordinated manner, many investors could be drawn into highly risky and unsuccessful investments, or even engage in market manipulation actions, “he warned.

In the field of protection of small investors, the Government last week modified the Securities Market Law so that the CNMV can regulate the advertising of crypto assets. “This change allows us current on the authorization of the announcements or the inclusion of warnings in them. We have set to work this week to develop a draft circular that will be submitted to public consultation and that must include a report from the Council of State and the CNMV’s own advisory committee, ”the president stressed.

Buenaventura, who last December replaced Sebastián Albella as head of the stock market supervisor, also analyzed the situation of some listed companies. Regarding the bankruptcy of Abengoa, he reported that they had closed the term to be bankruptcy administrator of the engineering company last Friday “with 45 requests, a whole record.” Now, and after the change in the regulations, the CNMV will have to propose a shortlist of candidates and it will be the judge who decides the name of Abengoa’s insolvency administrator.

IFM and Naturgy

Another hot topic is the Australian fund IFM’s takeover of 22.6% of Naturgy’s capital. Buenaventura recalled that when approving the operation, the CNMV will focus on protecting the rights of shareholders and that the nationality of the company that launches the takeover and the sector where the undercover company operates is outside its scope of competence. in reference to the right of veto granted by the Government when the pandemic broke out to supervise the takeover of strategic companies by foreign groups. “As a general reflection, I will highlight the role that international investors have played in the development of national companies and the usefulness of accessing capital markets to finance themselves. Many companies will have to reinvent themselves in the future to adapt to a more digital and sustainable economy. In this reinvention, it will be important to have shareholders who prioritize the creation of value in the long term rather than the annual dividend yield ”, he stressed.

In the area of ​​gender equality, Buenaventura recalled that the CNMV is not the competent body to decide whether quotas should be applied in companies and recalled that thanks to the recommendations of the institution, the number of female directors has gone from 12% to 30% current on the Ibex. “We have come a long way, but the situation is still not satisfactory. At the rate we are going, it is difficult to meet the new goal that we have set for ourselves, which is that by 2022 40% of the council members will be women by 2022. The presence of female directors is as important as promoting a greater number women in senior management and in this chapter we are still further behind ”, he admitted.

In addition to reinforcing investor protection, Buenaventura summarized the activity plan in order for the CNMV to continue being a “demanding, predictable and agile supervisor in decision-making”. In this sense, he advanced that they are studying a reduction in the rates charged to market agents. “We are analyzing it carefully so that this reduction can withstand future market shocks and that the CNMV does not incur a deficit.”