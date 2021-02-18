The new president of the CNMV, Rodrigo Buenaventura. Illustrated Service (Automatic) / Europa Press

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has accepted for processing the authorization request presented by the Australian fund IFM for the formulation of a partial voluntary public offer (takeover) to acquire up to 22.69% of the capital of Naturgy.

As reported by the stock exchange supervisor, the application receives its approval when it understands that the brochure and the other documents presented, after the complementary documentation and the modifications registered on February 16, comply with the provisions of the regulations on the regime of the public offerings for the acquisition of securities.

The body chaired by Rodrigo Buenaventura indicated that the admission to processing of the application “does not imply any pronouncement on the resolution regarding the authorization of the offer, or any of its terms and conditions, which must be produced in accordance with the deadlines and other requirements provided in article 21 of the aforementioned rule ”.

The acquisition that may result from the offer is subject to the provisions of article 7 bis of Law 19/2003, of July 4, on the legal regime of capital movements and economic transactions abroad.

In accordance with article 26.2 of Royal Decree 1066/2007, the CNMV will not authorize the offer until the mandatory prior authorization to which said Law refers is obtained.

The offer for 22.69% exceeds 5,000 million

On February 5, IFM submitted to the CNMV the request for authorization, including the prospectus, of its voluntary and partial public offering to acquire up to 22.69% of Naturgy’s share capital for about 5,060 million euros.

The effectiveness of the offer is subject, in addition to receiving the corresponding regulatory and competition authorizations, to reaching a minimum level of acceptance of at least 17% of the energy company’s share capital.

The CNMV has a period of 20 business days to approve the offer from the presentation. However, this period can be extended in time, since it will be restarted each time the agency requests additional information.

In addition, it must have the approval of the Council of Ministers for the operation, due to the shielding regulations approved last year by the Government due to the covid-19 crisis, which allows the Executive to veto the purchase by a foreign investor of more 10% of a Spanish company in a strategic sector.