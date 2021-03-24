Cani Fernández Vicién, during his appearance in Congress. EFE / Zipi / POOL Zipi / EFE

The president of the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), Cani Fernández, wants to “strengthen ties” with the judges and collaboration with other regulatory bodies such as the Bank of Spain, the Securities Commission (CNMV), the Fiscal Authority (Airef) or the Data Protection Agency (AEPD). As he commented this Wednesday during his appearance before the Committee on Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation of the Congress of Deputies, he also intends to have the collaboration of business organizations based on market unity, sustainable development and technological innovation, and the universities, as guarantors of the culture of competition.

“These synergies make the use of public resources more efficient and redound to the benefit of the general interest,” said Fernández, who, “with absolute respect for judicial independence and the jurisdictional function,” the importance of collaboration with judges, with whom “we undoubtedly share a connection in the defense of competition law in our country.” At the same level, it encompasses the competition authorities of the autonomous communities, with which there is scope for the development of specific collaborative projects of mutual enrichment, he highlighted while recalling that his first meetings were with the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

These claims are part of the Strategic Plan 2021-2026 that Fernández has detailed before the deputies and in which digitization and the ecological transition form, together with the priority attention to the citizen as a central objective, the other fundamental pillars of its action. The president of the CNMC also emphasized the need to consolidate a culture of competition and good regulatory practices.

“In the CNMC we aspire to consolidate in the next six years a solid culture of competition in the country, close to citizens and together with a proportionate and thorough regulatory model, which protects good competitive practices and offers high legal certainty,” he said. Fernández, who has highlighted as major challenges the adaptation and anticipation of the eventual new rules of the game, anticipating the risks for effective competition in sectors that are in constant technological evolution, while promoting an innovative activity that benefits consumers.

“The activity must reach everyone, citizens and companies, and be accessible especially to those who do not look for us, but do need us,” he declared, adding, as facts, that in 2019 the dismantling of cartels and the dismantling of agreements Collusion represented a saving of 1,000 million to the public coffers and has promoted the average decrease of 85% in retail prices, while in electricity tolls it will mean a saving between 500 and 700 million.

Fernández has also focused on the commitment to the application of the sustainable development goals of the 2030 Agenda and digitization, identifying the areas of action to achieve these goals, with a full orientation to the ecological transition. In this sense, the attention for the consumer will be reflected in the energy markets it will favor, so that they have access to safe, sustainable energy sources and can have more and more control over their consumption. Likewise, it will promote innovation in networks, the operation of the system and retail markets, promoting efficient investments in electricity and gas networks to integrate renewable energies. In the field of telecommunications and the audiovisual sector, the CNMC will focus on connectivity and respect for user rights.

More functional autonomy

The president of the CNMC, as she did in her previous appearance at the Democratic Quality Audit Commission, highlighted the need for more functional autonomy as a key issue for the institution. “We believe that the CNMC will only be able to fully achieve the objectives it has entrusted to it through efficient management of its resources, and this requires real autonomy in the budgetary, labor and organizational spheres,” he said while asking for help from the deputies.

“Without ever renouncing the highest demands for transparency and auditing,” he continued, “we need to have the necessary autonomy for hiring, promotion and retention of staff, as well as a real capacity to adapt the organizational and functional structure of the institution to the priorities required to achieve the planned objectives ”, he added. In this sense, he stressed that it is his objective that both the economic and legal advisory services have the necessary means to consolidate their role as transversal units in order to achieve higher levels of solidity and coherence.

The plan, which has undergone public consultation, will also pay attention to the productive sectors, especially those affected by the coronavirus crisis such as the pharmaceutical, insurance, funeral or financial sector. The ecological transition will also be reflected in the liberalization of the railway sector in Spain, which will culminate in the coming months. .

Balance of the year

Fernández also offered the balance of the year, very determined by the pandemic, in which the agency began several investigations arising from the more than 700 complaints received. The most relevant affect the financial sector (linking ICO credits to other products) and the insurance sector, where a sanctioning proceeding was filed against the firm DKV for anti-competitive practices that emerged during the pandemic. It also intervened in clarifying the price of hygienic masks and approved the seventh annual report on public aid in Spain, with the focus on aid implemented in the context of the pandemic.

During the year, the CNMC initiated 12 files for restrictive conduct, the highest number since 2014, and the Economic Intelligence Unit initiated the largest number of investigations since its creation. Among others, it executed the first file initiated based on the use of algorithms to detect illicit conduct (agreements on commissions in the real estate sector), as well as inspections (chemical sector) and various resolutions (meteorological radars).

In the audiovisual field, the CNMC carries out control and monitoring work in which the systematic analysis of the broadcasts made by 120 television channels stands out. “As for the future, we are preparing for the imminent regulation of audiovisual communication services that are supported on video exchange platforms (influencers) ”, He stressed. Likewise, in the postal sector, it has made mention of the activity of electronic commerce platforms and the resolution on Amazon, in which it was established that the activity of management and distribution of electronic commerce products is of a postal nature and, therefore, has to have the necessary authorization through the presentation of a responsible declaration.

Finally, it has entered the aeronautical sector, in which the CNMC resolved that rates would not experience growth in 2021 and, likewise, analyzed rates for the next few years, since the lack of certainty about the recovery of traffic unites the impact of covid-19 operating expenses on airport charges