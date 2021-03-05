The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has opened this Friday the possibility that the cars that provide the VTC service, such as Cabify or Uber, can also send parcels by loading the merchandise in their trunks. In a report, the regulator validates the decision that Cabify made during the strict confinement of March and April of last year to launch a service for the shipment of small goods, an activity that the Community of Madrid stopped claiming incompatibility with the law.

Now, however, Competition has spoken about this resolution of the Madrid authorities, considering it “unnecessary and disproportionate”, at least for shipments made in car trunks with less than two tons of maximum authorized mass (MMA). In this sense, the CNMC recalls that the sectoral transport regulations exclude the need for authorization for the transport of small goods in vehicles of GVW not exceeding two tons. It thus responded to the complaints of the carriers and taxi drivers who understood that the VTCs were engaging in unfair competition.

On the other hand, it adds that the interpretation that the vehicles assigned to the activity of VTC must be used exclusively for the transport of passengers, without being able to carry out the transport of small goods, would not be in accordance with the Market Unity Guarantee Law . In addition, it concludes that the use of the specific cargo compartment of tourism vehicles would allow the activity to be carried out safely, so that these vehicles would be “adequate” for the transport of small shipments.

On April 8 of last year, Cabify announced its entry into the shipment of packages in order to compensate for the drop in activity registered by the service to travelers since the declaration of the state of alarm and the beginning of the strict restrictions on mobility of the citizens. However, a week later this service had to cease to meet a request made by the Department of Transport, Mobility and Infrastructure of the Community of Madrid as it did not have the requirements established for intermediation in the transport of goods by road.