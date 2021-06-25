Cani Fernández, president of the CNMC, at the Menéndez Pelayo University of Santander.

The banks, through the employers’ association and some entities, have strongly criticized the opening of the file by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) to the banks Santander, Sabadell, CaixaBank and Bankia for placing the loans with the ICO with its own products, something that is not allowed. The president of the organization, Cani Fernández, replied emphatically this Friday to those accusations.

“The CNMC does not initiate a sanctioning file if they do not have a sufficient evidence base to investigate the conduct,” he explained. Another complaint from the sector has been that with only about 27-30 credits reported, among a million operations carried out, it is not enough to significantly alter the market “I don’t really know how many there are because it has not yet been raised to the Council,” said Fernández , underlining that, in any case, he knows that “there were more complaints.” “We were following him with the covid mailbox,” he said.

He explained that only with those thirty complaints, and if the file verifies that these situations took place, it would already be “in a situation that violates Article 3 of the necessary defense of competition”, because collusion is not being investigated, but rather “acts of unfair competition that affect the general interest” and “contrary to good faith” that could still have a continuing effect, since the product to which it has been linked would still be being paid. After the initiation of this file to the bank, a “maximum” period of 18 months is opened until a decision is made by the CNMC Council. This body also advertises when the file is closed or archived.

The head of the CNMC, who participated in the conferences organized by the Association of Economic Information Journalists (APIE), with the sponsorship of BBVA, at the Menéndez Pelayo University of Santander, insisted that when the body initiates a sanctioning file it is because “It has a sufficient basis to investigate” and protects the companies affected by noting in its notification that the initiation of a file does not prejudge its outcome.

The president of the Spanish Banking Association (AEB), José María Roldán, also asked the CNMC to reflect on whether the opening of files should be notified because it entails “a sentence in the newscast, which causes irrecoverable damage, and which affects to reputation ”. Fernández replied that the legislation obliges him to make the file public and recalled that, after doing so, some of those involved decide to collaborate, which is very useful for the cause.

Changes in the electricity bill hours

The president of the CNMV admitted errors in the information about why the electricity bill has been changed and the imposition of expensive and cheap hours. In Santander, it was open to changing the time zones of the new electricity tariff, but once it is verified that the new system has managed to displace the peaks of higher consumption and there is room for this. In any case, it has rejected that these changes can occur in the short term, without evaluating the impact of the latest changes and their effects on consumer habits.

He pointed out that efficiency in consumption is sought, promote savings and avoid congestion in the networks that require new investments in network infrastructures and, consequently, higher fixed costs that are ultimately transferred to the bill.

He has justified his refusal to advance the cheapest electricity section at 10pm, when precisely in that section there is “a very important consumption”. Moreover, he has pointed out how, through another of his functions as market supervisor, in this case audiovisual, he has repeatedly urged to advance the prime time on televisions, which would also result in lower consumption at those times.

“If consumption is adapted and changed, we will accommodate as we observe gaps with less congestion in the networks,” he said, ensuring that these bands “can be adjusted again” once a technical analysis has been completed in the transfer of consumptions. “It is not a process that ends now with time slots,” said Fernández, ensuring that it is a “dynamic process”, but that they must be “very careful” when promoting possible changes, through an analysis Consumption transfer technician.