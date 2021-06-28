Passengers consulting flights at Palma de Mallorca airport. Getty Images

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has rejected the 3.29% increase in airport charges proposed by Aena for the next five years, and considers that they should be reduced by 0.44% for the entire period , according to the report on the second Airport Regulation Document (DORA II) for the period 2022-2026 that the supervisor has made public this Monday.

In reality, the airport manager’s proposal is for an increase of more than 5% because to the increase of 3.29% he adds other “costs of unpredictable evolution out of the operator’s control that cannot be compensated with efficiency measures without putting at risk the expected quality standards ”. According to Aena, the regulator should recognize these costs incurred and allow an annual increase of 0.52% until 2025, and of 3.29% in 2026, which raises the increase to be assumed by airlines in 2026 above 5%. the whole of the period.

More information

Law 18/2014 prevents the rise in rates until 2025, unless the unpredictable evolution of costs outside the control of the operator could not be compensated with efficiency measures without jeopardizing the standards established in the DORA. Aena takes hold of this exception and argues that there are a series of security costs that were not foreseen in the law, for which it proposes increases of 0.52% per year from 2021 to 2025.

The CNMC report is mandatory but not binding. Now it must be the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC), dependent on the Ministry of Transport, which submits its own report on Aena’s proposal, so that it is finally approved by the Council of Ministers.

However, the regulator’s position is aligned with the complaints of the airlines that accuse Aena of trying to burden them with the negative economic effects of the pandemic. “With this reduction, while ensuring the economic sustainability of the airport network in the period of the second DORA, the recovery of air traffic will be promoted after the impact derived from the health and economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic. ”, Assures the CNMC in its report.

Air traffic discrepancies

The CNMC analyzes in this report, among other issues, traffic forecasts, quality standards, investments and the estimation of operating and capital costs that the airport manager will foreseeably incur for the provision of airport services.

In this sense, the CNMC notably disagrees with the forecasts provided by Aena and estimates that the levels of traffic prior to the pandemic will recover sooner than indicated by the manager. Specifically, the recovery would be achieved between the period 2024-2025 instead of in the year 2026 that Aena is talking about.

Likewise, the CNMC estimates that the first DORA (2016-2020) shows persistent compliance with quality objectives, and therefore proposes updating the neutral bands of penalties and incentives for certain indicators. On the other hand, and given the exceptional situation of the sector caused by the pandemic, which will foreseeably extend during several DORA II years, it is considered reasonable that the incentive system should remain in abeyance until the moment in which the levels and the traffic mix prior to the pandemic.

The regulator also disagrees with the estimate of operating costs for the regulatory period, and recommends efficiency adjustments based on the expected traffic and the efficiency limit set forth in the Law and other adjustments related to the scope in the forecasts made by Aena regarding personnel, cleaning and security costs.

Likewise, regarding the cost of capital, the Commission proposes an alternative more in line with that used in other countries of the European Union and other regulated sectors, according to which an average cost of capital before tax of 6.02% is determined instead of the 7.68% in that figure Aena.